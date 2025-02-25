NO LESS than five clubs share the honours with two player nominations apiece in our final Yorkshire Post Team of the Week this winter.

Six clubs are represented in the overall XI, with two votes apiece for Leeds United, Hull City, Barnsley, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers. And who is the ‘gaffer’.

Here’s the line-up in a 5-4-1 formation.

Goalkeeper – Michael Cooper (Sheffield United): Yes, he picked the ball out of his net three times towards the end of Monday night’s colossal showdown, but he was excellent before that and the strikes which flew past him were pretty unstoppable as Leeds United showed their title-winning credentials. Leeds are different class and so is Cooper.

THE CHOSEN ONES (clockwise from top left): Marc Roberts (Barnsley), Junior Firpo (Leeds), Michael Cooper (Sheffield United), Sean McLoughlin (Hull) and Antoni Sarcevic (Bradford).

Defence – Jamie Sterry (Doncaster Rovers): Struck the bar with a venomous strike at Accrington and played his part in both directions as promotion-chasing Rovers secured another important away win in their quest to escape League Two.

Sean McLoughlin (Hull City): Handed the unenviable task of marking Sunderland teenage sensation Chris Rigg and did that to the letter in a fine performance as City grabbed a huge, if surprising, survival win.

Marc Roberts (Barnsley): Returned to the starting lineup and was imperious on derby day at Rotherham and stood tall throughout.

Charlie Hughes (Hull City): Another returnee to a side and delivered an excellent display on Wearside and showed why he is so highly regarded at Hull.

THE GAFFER: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Junior Firpo (Leeds United): Insatiable second-half at Bramall Lane and powered forward with gusto, scoring a brilliant header to level it up - a huge moment.

Midfield – Manor Solomon (Leeds United): Leeds were subdued in the first half at the Lane, but the loanee led the fight and was one who put his hand up and perturbed the Blades from the off.

Harry Clifton (Doncaster Rovers): In good order and scored a goal and assisted with another as Rovers claimed another Red Rose away win to bolster their top-three hopes.

Adam Phillips (Barnsley): Celebrated becoming a dad in the best way possible on his return to the side. Coolly-taken penalty and went close to a second. Reds are better with him around.

Bobby Pointon (Bradford City): Carried on from where he left off at St Andrew’s with another zestful, quality performance against MK Dons. Really enjoying himself at present.

Attacking midfielder/forward – Antoni Sarcevic (Bradford City): Showing ample evidence as to why Graham Alexander rates him as a ‘winner’. Two clinical strikes proved the difference on a day when the Bantams claimed a record-equalling ninth successive home league win.