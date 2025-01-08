Leeds United, Hull City and Huddersfield Town PLUS Yorkshire's January Transfer Window priorities - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
With the hectic Christmas and New Year schedule now over for Yorkshire’s clubs, our panel of Stuart Rayner, Leon Wobschall and host Mark Singleton look back on how Yorkshire team’s fared, focussing in particular on the weekend derbies involving Hull City and Leeds United and Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.
They also assess how pivotal Huddersfield’s 1-0 midweek win at leaders Wycombe Wanderers will be for the Terriers, as well as looking at how well set Yorkshire’s EFL clubs are at the beginning of the January Transfer Window.
Plus, Stuart and Leon pick their respective Team and Player of the Week.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.