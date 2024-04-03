With the end of the season approaching, the shortlist for the 2023/24 awards has been released. Daniel Farke, who has put Leeds in contention for promotion to the Premier League, has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Season award. Hull head coach Liam Rosenior also features on the three-man shortlist, which is rounded off by Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna.

Leeds also have players up for awards, with Crysencio Summerville up for Championship Player of the Season and Archie Gray in the running for Championship Young Player of the Season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United duo Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville are both in the running for EFL awards. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray, who has enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season at Elland Road, has also been nominated for the Championship Apprentice of the Season gong. Long-serving Leeds employee Annie Cochrane is also up to win the EFL Club Employee Award.

Meanwhile, Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks is one of three players on a shortlist for the EFL Player in the Community award. Huddersfield Town do not have any players, coaches or employees shortlisted but are up for the EFL Fan Engagement Award and the EFL Diversity Award. Rotherham United could also scoop a gong, as they are on a three-club shortlist for the EFL Green Club Award.

Below is the 2023/24 shortlist in full.

EFL Championship Manager of the Season, Sponsored by Football Manager

Kieran McKenna - Ipswich Town

Liam Rosenior - Hull City

Daniel Farke - Leeds United

EFL League One Manager of the Season, Sponsored by Football Manager

John Mousinho - Portsmouth

Steve Evans - Stevenage

Darren Ferguson - Peterborough United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EFL League Two Manager of the Season, Sponsored by Football Manager

Nigel Clough - Mansfield Town

Mike Williamson - MK Dons

Lee Bell - Crewe Alexandra

EFL Championship Player of the Season, Sponsored by Sky Bet

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – Leicester City

Crysencio Summerville – Leeds United

Sammie Szmodics – Blackburn Rovers

EFL League One Player of the Season, Sponsored by Sky Bet

Harrison Burrows – Peterborough United

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – Derby County

Marlon Pack – Portsmouth

EFL League Two Player of the Season, Sponsored by Sky Bet

Jodi Jones – Notts County

Elliot Lee – Wrexham AFC

Davis Keillor-Dunn – Mansfield Town

EFL Championship Young Player of the Season, Sponsored by EA SPORTS FC

Archie Gray – Leeds United

Jon Rowe – Norwich City

Jordan James – Birmingham City

EFL League One Young Player of the Season, Sponsored by EA SPORTS FC

Ronnie Edwards – Peterborough United

Karamoko Dembélé – Blackpool

Charlie Hughes – Wigan Athletic

EFL League Two Young Player of the Season, Sponsored by EA SPORTS FC

Rob Apter – Tranmere Rovers

Max Dean – MK Dons

Ethan Pye – Stockport County

EFL Championship Apprentice of the Season, Sponsored by LFE

Archie Gray – Leeds United

Freddie Issaka – Plymouth Argyle

Nathan Lowe – Stoke City

EFL League One Apprentice of the Season, Sponsored by LFE

Tom King – Cheltenham Town

Dajaune Brown – Derby County

Reuben Wyatt – Northampton Town

EFL League Two Apprentice of the Season, Sponsored by LFE

Calum Agius – Crewe Alexandra

Cameron Gardner – Grimsby Town

Callum Tripp – MK Dons

EFL Teams of the Season. Sponsored by Clarion

To be announced on the night

EFL Club Employee Award

Annie Cochrane – Leeds United

Lindsey Martin – Leyton Orient

Olivia Hanvey – Stockport County

EFL Fan Engagement Award, Sponsored by Wasserman Live

Blackburn Rovers

Huddersfield Town

Portsmouth

EFL Diversity Award

Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town

Charlton Athletic

EFL Innovation Award

Forest Green Rovers

Norwich City

Swansea City

EFL Green Club Award

Rotherham United

Northampton Town

Watford

EFL Supporter of the Season

Yusuf Jama – Middlesbrough

Chris Brown – Swansea City

Dave Heeley – West Brom

EFL Community Club of the Season

West Bromwich Albion

Charlton Athletic

Swindon Town

EFL Community Project of the Season

Bristol City

Port Vale

Morecambe

EFL Player in the Community, sponsored by the PFA

Will Vaulks - Sheffield Wednesday

Marlon Pack - Portsmouth

Farrend Rawson - Morecambe

Sir Tom Finney Award

To be announced on the night

Contribution to League Football

To be announced on the night

2023/24 Goal of the Season, Sponsored by Hawk-Eye