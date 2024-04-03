Leeds United, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday men up for prestigious EFL awards
With the end of the season approaching, the shortlist for the 2023/24 awards has been released. Daniel Farke, who has put Leeds in contention for promotion to the Premier League, has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Season award. Hull head coach Liam Rosenior also features on the three-man shortlist, which is rounded off by Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna.
Leeds also have players up for awards, with Crysencio Summerville up for Championship Player of the Season and Archie Gray in the running for Championship Young Player of the Season.
Gray, who has enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season at Elland Road, has also been nominated for the Championship Apprentice of the Season gong. Long-serving Leeds employee Annie Cochrane is also up to win the EFL Club Employee Award.
Meanwhile, Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks is one of three players on a shortlist for the EFL Player in the Community award. Huddersfield Town do not have any players, coaches or employees shortlisted but are up for the EFL Fan Engagement Award and the EFL Diversity Award. Rotherham United could also scoop a gong, as they are on a three-club shortlist for the EFL Green Club Award.
Below is the 2023/24 shortlist in full.
EFL Championship Manager of the Season, Sponsored by Football Manager
Kieran McKenna - Ipswich Town
Liam Rosenior - Hull City
Daniel Farke - Leeds United
EFL League One Manager of the Season, Sponsored by Football Manager
John Mousinho - Portsmouth
Steve Evans - Stevenage
Darren Ferguson - Peterborough United
EFL League Two Manager of the Season, Sponsored by Football Manager
Nigel Clough - Mansfield Town
Mike Williamson - MK Dons
Lee Bell - Crewe Alexandra
EFL Championship Player of the Season, Sponsored by Sky Bet
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – Leicester City
Crysencio Summerville – Leeds United
Sammie Szmodics – Blackburn Rovers
EFL League One Player of the Season, Sponsored by Sky Bet
Harrison Burrows – Peterborough United
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – Derby County
Marlon Pack – Portsmouth
EFL League Two Player of the Season, Sponsored by Sky Bet
Jodi Jones – Notts County
Elliot Lee – Wrexham AFC
Davis Keillor-Dunn – Mansfield Town
EFL Championship Young Player of the Season, Sponsored by EA SPORTS FC
Archie Gray – Leeds United
Jon Rowe – Norwich City
Jordan James – Birmingham City
EFL League One Young Player of the Season, Sponsored by EA SPORTS FC
Ronnie Edwards – Peterborough United
Karamoko Dembélé – Blackpool
Charlie Hughes – Wigan Athletic
EFL League Two Young Player of the Season, Sponsored by EA SPORTS FC
Rob Apter – Tranmere Rovers
Max Dean – MK Dons
Ethan Pye – Stockport County
EFL Championship Apprentice of the Season, Sponsored by LFE
Archie Gray – Leeds United
Freddie Issaka – Plymouth Argyle
Nathan Lowe – Stoke City
EFL League One Apprentice of the Season, Sponsored by LFE
Tom King – Cheltenham Town
Dajaune Brown – Derby County
Reuben Wyatt – Northampton Town
EFL League Two Apprentice of the Season, Sponsored by LFE
Calum Agius – Crewe Alexandra
Cameron Gardner – Grimsby Town
Callum Tripp – MK Dons
EFL Teams of the Season. Sponsored by Clarion
To be announced on the night
EFL Club Employee Award
Annie Cochrane – Leeds United
Lindsey Martin – Leyton Orient
Olivia Hanvey – Stockport County
EFL Fan Engagement Award, Sponsored by Wasserman Live
Blackburn Rovers
Huddersfield Town
Portsmouth
EFL Diversity Award
Bolton Wanderers
Huddersfield Town
Charlton Athletic
EFL Innovation Award
Forest Green Rovers
Norwich City
Swansea City
EFL Green Club Award
Rotherham United
Northampton Town
Watford
EFL Supporter of the Season
Yusuf Jama – Middlesbrough
Chris Brown – Swansea City
Dave Heeley – West Brom
EFL Community Club of the Season
West Bromwich Albion
Charlton Athletic
Swindon Town
EFL Community Project of the Season
Bristol City
Port Vale
Morecambe
EFL Player in the Community, sponsored by the PFA
Will Vaulks - Sheffield Wednesday
Marlon Pack - Portsmouth
Farrend Rawson - Morecambe
Sir Tom Finney Award
To be announced on the night
Contribution to League Football
To be announced on the night
2023/24 Goal of the Season, Sponsored by Hawk-Eye
To be announced on the night
