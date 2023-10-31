Championship strugglers Queens Park Rangers have unveiled Marti Cifuentes as their new head coach.

The R’s sit 23rd in the second tier, having endured a torrid start to the season under Gareth Ainsworth.

Following a home defeat to Leicester City, Ainsworth was relieved of his duties and QPR have wasted little time in the process of replacing him.

Cifuentes has arrived from Swedish side Hammarby, having previously led the likes of Aalborg BK and Sandefjord.

QPR’s CEO Lee Hoos said: “We are delighted to bring Martí in and I would firstly like to thank Hammarby for being fantastic to deal with throughout the process.

“Martí is an exciting appointment and we look forward to seeing the impact he can have.

"Having a succession plan in place is a necessary part of football, irrespective of how the team are performing.