THE go-to football show that regularly features all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s FootballTalk Podcast, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall get together with host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest stories and issues surrounding the Yorkshire football scene.

They start with a rampaging Leeds United and their return of six points, nine goals and two clean sheets from their two games in the space of five days – are they a cert for automatic promotion?

Hull City suffered a setback at Stoke City after a recent upturn in form and belief, but they still look well set for climbing away from trouble in the Championship.

The EFL Trophy derby clash between Rotherham United and Bradford City is also discussed, as is a more general look at how Yorkshire’s 11 EFL clubs fared during the January Transfer Window – who were the winners and losers?

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.