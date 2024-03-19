The 21-year-old was once considered among the most exciting prospects in Europe, having been fast-tracked through the academy age groups at Celtic. He played for their under-20 side at the age of just 13, but he did not go on to establish himself in the senior side.

He left in 2022, joining French outfit Brest, but was loaned out to Blackpool for the 2023/24 campaign. The former England youth international has rediscovered his form with the Tangerines, registering 11 assists and six goals in the third tier.

According to HITC, Championship quartet Leeds, Southampton, Leicester City and Middlesbrough are all interested in bringing Dembele on board. However, he is also said to have attracted plenty of Premier League interest.

Everton and West Ham United have been named as interested parties, as have Brentford, Fulham and Wolves. Any club looking to prise Dembele from Brest will have to fork out a fee, as he is not set to be out of contract in the summer.

He was eased in to life at Bloomfield Road, starting the campaign as a bit-part player before eventually earning a regular spot in the starting XI. The Celtic academy graduate has racked up 40 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Fans may also be familiar with his older brother, Birmingham City’s Siriki Dembele.

