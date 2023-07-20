The 20-year-old has only had a handful of senior outings for PSG but spent last season loan in the Championship with Sunderland, making 28 appearances for the Black Cats.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leeds are among several clubs interested in Michut but any deal would depend on “conditions decided by PSG in the coming days”.

Sunderland had an option to make the France youth international’s loan move permanent, although it was mutually decided he would return to PSG following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 20-year-old has only had a handful of senior outings for PSG. Image: Fran Santiago/Getty Images