Leeds United are reportedly among several clubs interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Edouard Michut.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST

The 20-year-old has only had a handful of senior outings for PSG but spent last season loan in the Championship with Sunderland, making 28 appearances for the Black Cats.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leeds are among several clubs interested in Michut but any deal would depend on “conditions decided by PSG in the coming days”.

Sunderland had an option to make the France youth international’s loan move permanent, although it was mutually decided he would return to PSG following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 20-year-old has only had a handful of senior outings for PSG. Image: Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesThe 20-year-old has only had a handful of senior outings for PSG. Image: Fran Santiago/Getty Images
During his time at Sunderland, he was a teammate of current Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt, as well as Whites academy graduate Jack Clarke. Leeds recently made their first foray into the transfer market, recruiting Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea on a permanent deal.