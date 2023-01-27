On this week's show, our panel look at where Leeds United can find the winning formula, how Sheffield United are looking so sharp in the Championships and why Sheffield Wednesday are soaring in League One.
They also look at the form of Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Hull City, Barnsley and the stop-start campaign for Bradford City in League Two.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.