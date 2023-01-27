THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town

On this week's show, our panel look at where Leeds United can find the winning formula, how Sheffield United are looking so sharp in the Championships and why Sheffield Wednesday are soaring in League One.

They also look at the form of Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Hull City, Barnsley and the stop-start campaign for Bradford City in League Two.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

