Six clubs are represented. Two votes apiece for Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.

Here’s the line-up in a 5-4-1 formation.

Goalkeeper

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Archie Gray of Leeds United is challenged by Zian Flemming of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on March 17, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

James Belshaw (Harrogate Town)

Decent competition this week. Just gets the vote. Clean sheet and penalty save.

Defence

Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After some fraught times, getting back to his best. Excellent at Swindon.

Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough)

In decent nick and did not put a foot wrong against Blackburn.

Sean Morrison (Rotherham United)

Showed leadership as the ravaged Millers recorded a rare shut-out.

Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town)

One of two Town better players in their key Yorkshire derby at Rotherham.

Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A regular these parts. Another commanding contribution against Millwall.

Midfield/attacking full-backs

Archie Gray (Leeds United)

Class, composed and did plenty of good things at Elland Road. Again.

Daniel James (Leeds United)

Scored the goal and hit the post and made a stellar contribution when he came on.

Owen Bailey (Doncaster Rovers)

Strong performance as Rovers’ upturn continued in Wiltshire.

Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having a half-decent loan with the Millers. Went closest to scoring when he hit the post.

Forward

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United)

Two more assists to add to the list. Such a stylish operator.