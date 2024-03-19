Leeds United lead way in Yorkshire Team of the Week also featuring Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers men
Six clubs are represented. Two votes apiece for Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.
Here’s the line-up in a 5-4-1 formation.
Goalkeeper
James Belshaw (Harrogate Town)
Decent competition this week. Just gets the vote. Clean sheet and penalty save.
Defence
Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers)
After some fraught times, getting back to his best. Excellent at Swindon.
Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough)
In decent nick and did not put a foot wrong against Blackburn.
Sean Morrison (Rotherham United)
Showed leadership as the ravaged Millers recorded a rare shut-out.
Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town)
One of two Town better players in their key Yorkshire derby at Rotherham.
Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)
A regular these parts. Another commanding contribution against Millwall.
Midfield/attacking full-backs
Archie Gray (Leeds United)
Class, composed and did plenty of good things at Elland Road. Again.
Daniel James (Leeds United)
Scored the goal and hit the post and made a stellar contribution when he came on.
Owen Bailey (Doncaster Rovers)
Strong performance as Rovers’ upturn continued in Wiltshire.
Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United)
Having a half-decent loan with the Millers. Went closest to scoring when he hit the post.
Forward
Georginio Rutter (Leeds United)
Two more assists to add to the list. Such a stylish operator.
Manager/head coach: Grant McCann (Doncaster Rovers)