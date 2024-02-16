All Sections
Leeds United, Leicester City, Millwall and Bolton Wanderers among clubs impacted by Sky Sports selections

Leeds United are among the clubs impacted by the latest round of EFL TV selections.
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Feb 2024, 13:46 GMT

The Whites are undoubtedly a draw for broadcasters, as they boast a large fanbase for a Championship club. They have once again been chosen for live broadcast, with Millwall’s visit to Elland Road set to be captured by the Sky Sports cameras.

To accommodate the cameras, the fixture has been moved to Sunday, March 17 at 3pm.

Leeds are not the only Championship club impacted, with their promotion rivals Leicester City and Southampton now set to lock horns on Friday, March 15.

Leeds United are set to lock horns with Millwall in front of Sky Sports cameras. Image: JASON CAIRNDUFF/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesLeeds United are set to lock horns with Millwall in front of Sky Sports cameras. Image: JASON CAIRNDUFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Swansea City’s derby clash with Cardiff City has also been selected for coverage, as have two League One fixtures and a League Two meeting between Salford City and Stockport County.

Below are the selected fixtures and their new dates.

Tuesday, March 12: Bolton Wanderers v Oxford United - 8pm

Wednesday March, 13: Peterborough United v Stevenage - 8pm

Thursday, March 14: Salford City v Stockport County - 8pm

Friday, March 15: Leicester City v Southampton - 8pm

Saturday, March 16: Swansea City v Cardiff City - 12:30pm

Sunday, March 17: Leeds United v Millwall - 3pm

