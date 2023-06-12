All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Leeds United-linked former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal leaves La Liga side Celta Vigo

Leeds United-linked Carlos Carvalhal has left Spanish outfit Celta Vigo.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:52 BST

The 57-year-old is among the managers to have been linked with the head coach vacancy at Elland Road, with The Sun’s Alan Nixon among those to have reported interest from West Yorkshire.

He spent the 2022/23 season in the Spanish top flight, steering Celta to safety with a final day win over Barcelona. He is no stranger to Yorkshire, having previously led Leeds’ rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carvalhal also had a stint in charge of Swansea City after his Hillsborough exit, although was unable to save the club from relegation to the Championship. Since his last spell in England, he has taken the reins at Rio Ave, Braga, Al Wahda and Celta.

Most Popular
Image: Rafa Babot/Getty ImagesImage: Rafa Babot/Getty Images
Image: Rafa Babot/Getty Images

He has left Celta by mutual agreement and a club statement read: “The club wishes to express its most sincere gratitude to Carvalhal and his assistants for the professionalism and honesty they have shown since his arrival in Vigo last November.

“From RC Celta we wish the best of luck to the Portuguese coach in his professional and personal future, as well as thanking him for the work and dedication he has shown daily during these eight months.”

Related topics:Carlos CarvalhalWest YorkshireElland Road