The 57-year-old is among the managers to have been linked with the head coach vacancy at Elland Road, with The Sun’s Alan Nixon among those to have reported interest from West Yorkshire.

He spent the 2022/23 season in the Spanish top flight, steering Celta to safety with a final day win over Barcelona. He is no stranger to Yorkshire, having previously led Leeds’ rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carvalhal also had a stint in charge of Swansea City after his Hillsborough exit, although was unable to save the club from relegation to the Championship. Since his last spell in England, he has taken the reins at Rio Ave, Braga, Al Wahda and Celta.

Image: Rafa Babot/Getty Images

He has left Celta by mutual agreement and a club statement read: “The club wishes to express its most sincere gratitude to Carvalhal and his assistants for the professionalism and honesty they have shown since his arrival in Vigo last November.