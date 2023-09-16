All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Leeds United-linked midfielder links up with ex-Newcastle United man with move after Sunderland spell

Among the names linked with Leeds United during the summer window was French midfielder Edouard Michut.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Sep 2023, 08:58 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 08:58 BST

The 20-year-old is on the books of Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, but had spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Sunderland.

He made 28 appearances for the Black Cats, showing off technical proficiency without establishing himself among the Championship’s most impressive midfielders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds were said to be interested in bringing him back to England, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano insisting the Whites were among several clubs to have shown an interest.

Most Popular
Leeds United had been linked with the former Sunderland midfielder. Image: Clive Rose/Getty ImagesLeeds United had been linked with the former Sunderland midfielder. Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
Leeds United had been linked with the former Sunderland midfielder. Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

However, Michut has instead joined Turkish outfit Adana Demirspor on loan.

He will be working under former Newcastle United forward Patrick Kluivert, who is charge of Demirspor.

Among his new teammates are former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Benjamin Stambouli and ex-Watford forward M’Baye Niang.

Related topics:SunderlandLeeds