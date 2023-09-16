Leeds United-linked midfielder links up with ex-Newcastle United man with move after Sunderland spell
The 20-year-old is on the books of Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, but had spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Sunderland.
He made 28 appearances for the Black Cats, showing off technical proficiency without establishing himself among the Championship’s most impressive midfielders.
Leeds were said to be interested in bringing him back to England, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano insisting the Whites were among several clubs to have shown an interest.
However, Michut has instead joined Turkish outfit Adana Demirspor on loan.
He will be working under former Newcastle United forward Patrick Kluivert, who is charge of Demirspor.
Among his new teammates are former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Benjamin Stambouli and ex-Watford forward M’Baye Niang.