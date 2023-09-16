Among the names linked with Leeds United during the summer window was French midfielder Edouard Michut.

The 20-year-old is on the books of Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, but had spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Sunderland.

He made 28 appearances for the Black Cats, showing off technical proficiency without establishing himself among the Championship’s most impressive midfielders.

Leeds United had been linked with the former Sunderland midfielder. Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

However, Michut has instead joined Turkish outfit Adana Demirspor on loan.

He will be working under former Newcastle United forward Patrick Kluivert, who is charge of Demirspor.