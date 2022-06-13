Leeds United linked with 53-goal striker, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town men are targets for Champions League club as Rotherham United pair receive 'substantial offers' from other clubs

With two signings already completed, Leeds have been strongly linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca.

Now, according to 90min, Argentine forward Castellanos is another player wanted by Leeds. He has scored 53 goals in 126 games for New York City.

Manchester City, a partner club of New York, turned the chance to sign Castellanos after already securing deals for Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez with Leeds one of several Premier League clubs reported to be interested.

Olympiacos eyeing Yorkshire-based pair

Sheffield United's George Baldock and Huddersfield Town right-back Pipa are on a list of targets for Greek domestic champions Olympiacos, according to outlet to10.

The club will enter the second qualifying round of the Champions League and have up to four other players among their defensive targets.

Baldock recently made his international debut for Greece, who won all four of their Nations League games without conceding a goal.

LINKED: Valentin Castellanos is being eyed by Leeds United, according to reports. Picture: Getty Images.

Pipa is in the final year of his deal at Huddersfield although there is an option to activate a one-year extension.

Middlesbrough deny Spence bid

Middlesbrough have yet to receive a bid from Tottenham Hotspur for full-back Djed Spence, following reports a deal worth £20m was close.

That is per a report from the Northern Echo who claimed that a formal offer has not been made by Spurs. Spence is expected to leave the Riverside Stadium this summer after helping Nottingham Forest earn promotion to the Premier League during a year-long loan spell.

PAUL WARNE: Admits that Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe are increasingly likely to leave Rotherham United. Picture: Getty Images.

Rotherham pair receive 'substantial offers' from elsewhere

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has told the Rotherham Advertiser that Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe have received "substantial offers from other clubs".

The Millers have been in discussions with the pair over new deals, with their contracts up at the end of the month.

Warne admits it is becoming increasingly unlikely that the pair will remain at the club. Both players were expected to be in demand after playing key roles in Rotherham's automatic promotion to the Championship.

Premier League rumours

Juventus are confident of re-signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer from Manchester United. The Italian club sold the French midfielder to the Old Trafford outfit in a £90m deal in 2016 (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter).

Christian Eriksen is set to leave Brentford when his contract expires amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United (Express).

Jonjoe Kenny is set to leave Everton on a free transfer and join Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin (Bild).

Newcastle United are hopeful of battling Juventus and AC Milan for Nicolo Zaniolo with all three clubs expressing an interest in the Italian midfielder, currently at Roma (Gazetta dello Sport).

Manchester City will seek a fee of £80m from Barcelona if they attempt to sign Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva (Mirror).