The 26-year-old is set to leave the Welsh club upon the expiry of his contract, meaning he will be available on a free transfer. Football League World have reported that the Republic of Ireland international is “on the transfer radar” of the Whites regardless of whether they are relegated to the Championship or not.

Manning made over 100 appearances for Swansea after joining from Queens Park Rangers in 2020 and is no stranger to Yorkshire having spent time on loan at Rotherham United during the 2018/19 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although a left-back by trade, Manning can also operate in midfield and has been utilised in numerous roles during his time with the Swans. It remains to be seen whether Leeds will be conducting their transfer business as a Premier League club, with their top flight status hanging in the balance.

Although a left-back by trade, Manning can also operate in midfield. Image: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images