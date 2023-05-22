All Sections
Leeds United linked with former QPR and Rotherham United defender Ryan Manning following Swansea City release

Leeds United have been linked with Swansea City defender Ryan Manning.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 11:02 BST

The 26-year-old is set to leave the Welsh club upon the expiry of his contract, meaning he will be available on a free transfer. Football League World have reported that the Republic of Ireland international is “on the transfer radar” of the Whites regardless of whether they are relegated to the Championship or not.

Manning made over 100 appearances for Swansea after joining from Queens Park Rangers in 2020 and is no stranger to Yorkshire having spent time on loan at Rotherham United during the 2018/19 campaign.

Although a left-back by trade, Manning can also operate in midfield and has been utilised in numerous roles during his time with the Swans. It remains to be seen whether Leeds will be conducting their transfer business as a Premier League club, with their top flight status hanging in the balance.

Although a left-back by trade, Manning can also operate in midfield. Image: Oisin Keniry/Getty ImagesAlthough a left-back by trade, Manning can also operate in midfield. Image: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images
The Whites face Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season and even a win could send them back to the second tier if results elsewhere are not favourable.

