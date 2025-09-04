CHARLIE CREW and Sean Grehan will be frustrated to miss Doncaster Rovers' League One derby with Bradford City this weekend, but manager Grant McCann says the experience they will pick up should do them a lot of good.

On-loan Leeds United midfielder Crew is in the Wales squad for Thursday's World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan, and Tuesday's home friendly against Canada, where the 19-year-old has a better chance of adding to his first cap.

Grehan is in the Republic of Ireland squad for European Championship Under-21 qualifiers on the same days, away to Moldova and at home to Andorra respectively. He is one of two Rovers central defenders their manager thinks can win full honours with the Republic of Ireland.

Having won some of his 39 Northern Ireland caps from the lower leagues, McCann knows both sides of the call-ups for the pair.

"It's great to see Charlie being called into the senior squad again," he commented. "There's some good players have been left out.

"I was speaking to Charlie about this the other day, Rubin Colwill isn't in the squad but Charlie's in there. I think it just shows what they think of Charlie as a young player and how he's impressed since he 's been there.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for him and the first game's not just around the corner, it's out in Kazakhstan, so it will be an amazing experience.

"I did it myself when I played in League One and it's not nice when you're missing (club) games but to be called up by your country, there's not a better honour than that."

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Grehan has had a slow start to his Rovers career after joining on loan from Crystal Palace, but McCann sees him as a future international.

"Sean captained the Republic of Ireland Under-21s in the last camp," noted former Barnsley midfielder McCann.

"He's a fantastic talent and an outstanding young player. It's nice to see him called in there.

"I've no doubt in future if we can continue to grow and develop like we are doing and get into the Championship, you'll probably see another full international on your hands in Sean Grehan and possibly (Irish-qualified) Jay McGrath."

WALES INTERNATIONAL: Charlie Crew , on loan at Doncaster Rovers from Leeds United (Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images)