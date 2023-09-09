Leeds United man has bizarre loan debut as referee abandons Scunthorpe United match in stoppage time
Jenkins has joined the National League North side on a loan deal that runs until January, and went straight into the Iron squad for their clash with Buxton.
He entered the fray in the 58th minute, with Scunthorpe trailing by a goal to nil.
Scunthorpe equalised before Buxton regained the lead, but the match was abandoned six minutes into stoppage time.
Both clubs initially posted on X that the full-time whistle had been blown, before clarifying they had been informed of the abandonment.
Scunthorpe’s official account posted: “We have been informed that the referee has abandoned the game, rather than blown the full-time whistle.
“As soon as we have further information, we will let you know.”
Although no official reason has been shared, the game was played in torrential rain and the conditions could have been a factor in the referee’s decision.
Scunthorpe are scheduled to be back in action on September 16, when they will host Brackley Town in the FA Cup.