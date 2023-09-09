Leeds United midfielder Jack Jenkins made his debut for loan club Scunthorpe United – but it did not quite go to plan.

He entered the fray in the 58th minute, with Scunthorpe trailing by a goal to nil.

Scunthorpe equalised before Buxton regained the lead, but the match was abandoned six minutes into stoppage time.

Leeds United midfielder Jack Jenkins made his debut for loan club Scunthorpe United – but it did not quite go to plan. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Both clubs initially posted on X that the full-time whistle had been blown, before clarifying they had been informed of the abandonment.

Scunthorpe’s official account posted: “We have been informed that the referee has abandoned the game, rather than blown the full-time whistle.

“As soon as we have further information, we will let you know.”

Although no official reason has been shared, the game was played in torrential rain and the conditions could have been a factor in the referee’s decision.