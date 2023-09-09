The 21-year-old is a product of the Whites academy and was handed his senior debut by Marcelo Bielsa against Crawley Town in January 2021.

However, his progress at Elland Road has slowed since and he was limited to 11 appearances on loan at Salford City last season.

He has now dropped into the sixth tier, joining on a loan deal that will run until January.

Leeds United midfielder Jack Jenkins has joined National League North side Scunthorpe United on loan. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Speaking after completing the move, Jenkins said: “I’m delighted to be here. The gaffer spoke to my agent and has said really good things. He wants me to be involved, and I just can’t wait to get started.

“Where the club is at, going for promotion, and winning a lot of games - I just want to be part of that.

“I’ve got a lot of energy and like to get up and down. I like to dictate the game, get on the ball and spray passes through. I can play deep and do a box-to-box job as well.

