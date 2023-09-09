All Sections
Leeds United man given debut by Marcelo Bielsa joins non-league outfit following spell at Salford City

Leeds United midfielder Jack Jenkins has joined National League North side Scunthorpe United on loan.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Sep 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST

The 21-year-old is a product of the Whites academy and was handed his senior debut by Marcelo Bielsa against Crawley Town in January 2021.

However, his progress at Elland Road has slowed since and he was limited to 11 appearances on loan at Salford City last season.

He has now dropped into the sixth tier, joining on a loan deal that will run until January.

Leeds United midfielder Jack Jenkins has joined National League North side Scunthorpe United on loan. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesLeeds United midfielder Jack Jenkins has joined National League North side Scunthorpe United on loan. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Speaking after completing the move, Jenkins said: “I’m delighted to be here. The gaffer spoke to my agent and has said really good things. He wants me to be involved, and I just can’t wait to get started.

“Where the club is at, going for promotion, and winning a lot of games - I just want to be part of that.

“I’ve got a lot of energy and like to get up and down. I like to dictate the game, get on the ball and spray passes through. I can play deep and do a box-to-box job as well.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out at Salford. It was my first loan, and I learnt a lot about myself. Hopefully, I can take that previous experience into this loan spell, and make it better for myself.”

