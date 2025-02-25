Leeds United manager Daniel Farke praises Chris Wilder's class after Whites take big step forward at Bramall Lane

Daniel Farke praised Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder for his class after Leeds United pulled off a victory for the second Monday running that felt more significant than just three points.

The visitors recovered from a ferocious Blades start and an Illan Meslier own goal to win 3-1 at Bramall Lane and extend the gap at the top to five points with 12 to play. They are seven points above Burnley, in third.

With Leeds not going in front until Ao Tanaka's precise 89th-minute header, it was a hard defeat for the Blades to follow, but Farke revealed how Wilder had taken it with good grace.

"He waited in the tunnel to congratulate each of our players and that was pure class," said Farke, who had to watch from a gantry because of a touchline ban. "So credit for that, I think he's an outstanding manager. He will definitely finish in a top position so I'm quite happy that this game is out of the way."

Farke praised the character of a Leeds team missing Ethan Ampadu, who is set for knee surgery, to recover from a dreadful start when they appeared rattled as Sheffield United steamed into them and goalkeeper Meslier set a wobbly tone.

"This is one of the toughest places you can go - Bramall Lane fired up and in unbelievable shape," he said.

"It was the worst possible start to the game if they go in the lead and the whole stadium is buzzing. The reaction the lads showed to grow into the game was outstanding.

"I was pleased with a top reaction during the game that we were able to find not just another gear but I would say two or three gears during the game.

ELATION: Ao Tanaka celebrates Leeds United 2-1 up in the 89th minute at Bramall Lane (Image: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire)

"After a difficult relegation, Chris has turned this team into a top team.

"How they are always able to find a way to win tight games is outstanding.

"His team has such resilience and fighting spirit and togetherness, totally due to Chris's unbelievable work."

Wilder admitted he would have taken a draw after Junior Firpo's 72nd-minute equaliser, but felt his team had just found wanting a fraction.

CLASS: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder celebrating his side's goal (Image: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire)

"Congrats to Dan and his Leeds United team, they're a top side so we had to produce a top performance and we just fell a bit short," he said.

"We started off really well, we wanted to make it difficult for them, which we did, and deservedly got in front.

"We lost a bit of control towards the back end of the first half but they're top of the table for a reason and they've got some really good players.

"We said at half-time, we might have to suffer a bit here because they're chasing. We lost a little bit of control, I don't think we were negative in our approach but they're chucking people forward.

"The equaliser is the disappointing one for us, maybe we should maybe stop the cross and do better with Firpo. But to find a left-back in the area just shows you what they needed to do to get back into the game and I think we'd have all shaken hands on a draw about 89 minutes. To concede the second from a set-piece is particularly disappointing."