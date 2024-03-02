Breitenreiter takes charge of his first home game in charge of the Terriers at 12.30pm on Saturday, against a Leeds United team managed by fellow German Farke.

Farke sees many similarities between the footballing cultures and the way Breitenreiter talked after winning his first match, at Watford last week, suggested a man in tune with his new surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Farke has warned the demands on his time will be a different matter altogether.

"Experience in the Championship and the Premier League always helps because the game is similar in every country but the schedule is definitely a big thing," says Farke, who oversaw over 200 games with Norwich City.

"When I think about Germany, after 14 or 15 games, everyone is crying for the winter break and we need three weeks off because the lads are tired. After 14 or 15 games here, the season has just started!

"It's 46 games, two cup competitions, replays (in the early FA Cup rounds), we're not used to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You need this experience to deliver every three days and with how crazy this league is. Sometimes some games only really start with added time, which can be something ebtween 10 and 20 minutes!

UNRELENTING: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"You have to be fully aware of that and the physicality and intensity. I love the tradition of English football. You really see and smell in every stadium the tradition, and I like how we value our tradition that much.

"When I compare the German and English football culture, we are really similar and close together but there are still some differences and the biggest differences are the physicality and the relentless schedule of the Championship.

"It's always good when you have one or two years' experience although perhaps it costs you one or two years of your life because it's so exhausting!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to local rivalries, though, Breitenreiter has all the grounding he needs.

"In Germany he was a coach of Schalke 04," Farke points out. "When they play against Borussia Dortmund you're only allowed to speak about the opponent in postcodes, you can't use their name! I like this a little bit.

"He's used to big games so I don't think it's a big advantage.

"They're on the back of a really good result last weekend, he's one game in charge, one win, and a lot of positivty now since he took over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They will try to use this momentum to play with lots of intensity and energy.

"We are fully aware we will face a side who will try to play with lots of intensity and will be highly motivated against us but it's the same against every team for us."

Breitenreiter already feels at home in his new surroundings, saying: “When I go through the town I feel these special moments that all the people in Huddersfield are very happy and stand behind the team.

"I've had so many photos in 10 days. This is special. Maybe it's an English style, I don't know, but we had a really warm welcome and I feel everyone is happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad