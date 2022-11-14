Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers lead the way in The Yorkshire Post team of the week

Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers are afforded two player inclusions apiece. But who gets the managers' vote on a weekend when six White Rose sides won? Here's our latest XI in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper - Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town)

Just gets the nod ahead of Boro's Zack Steffen and Doncaster's Jonathan Mitchell. Some crucial saves against Swansea, including a late stunner to deny Michael Obafemi.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick with Hayden Hackney following the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Defence – Kyle Knoyle (Doncaster Rovers)

Running hot and in serious form - set up both of George Miller's goals at Grimsby.

George Baldock (Sheffield United)

Did his bit more than most to secure another away success and clean sheet for United at Cardiff. Scored a rare match-winning goal.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday)

Commanding at the back as Wednesday produced a solid proper away-day performance to win at Accrington and maintain the heat on Ipswich and Plymouth.

Ryan Giles (Middlesbrough)

The loanee posed no end of problems down the left for Norwich on a day to savour at Carrow Road for Boro.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: George Miller of Doncaster Rovers in action during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Doncaster Rovers at Sixfields on August 27, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Midfield – Scott Banks (Bradford City)

The loanee combined threat with a prodigious work-rate as City had more away-day joy against Sutton. Scored a wonder goal to double the visitors' advantage.

Herbie Kane (Barnsley)

Governed the midfield against Shrewsbury with the sort of performance that Barnsley had in mind when they forked out seven figures to buy him. Dominant.

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)

The Redcar lad is rapidly making a name for himself after bursting onto the scene. Produced a top-class performance in the middle of the park against Norwich.

Strikers - Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United)

No dramatic late goal this weekend, but the flying Dutchman still posed plenty of issues for Spurs. Found the net for the fourth week running.

George Miller (Doncaster Rovers)

Has his mojo back and scored two tidy goals at Grimsby to take his season's tally to 11.

Rodrigo (Leeds United)

Overlooked by Spain, but his importance to Leeds is clear. Found the net with a brace to move onto nine goals for the season, including five in his past four outings.

Manager/head coach - Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough)