Leeds United, Middlesbrough & Sheffield United handed top Carabao Cup billing as round-one times and dates are confirmed for Yorkshire clubs
All ties will be played across Tuesday, August 13 and Wednesday, August 14.
Leeds’ home tie with Boro will take place at Elland Road on the Wednesday and will be screened on Sky Sports Football, with an 8pm kick-off.
Twenty-four hours earlier, Sheffield United’s encounter with Wrexham will also be shown on the same channel with an 8pm kick-off.
Alongside Leeds’ tie, the clash involving two other Yorkshire sides in the Championship will also place on the Wednesday night when Hull City welcome Sheffield Wednesday. The game will be played in midweek because the Owls’ league curtain-raiser against Plymouth Argyle will be staged on the Sunday of the previous weekend.
All the other ties involving White Rose clubs will be played on Tuesday 13th, with a 7.45pm kick-off. The games will be available on the Sky Sports+ option.
Huddersfield Town host Morecambe in Michael Duff’s first match in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium, while Rotherham United entertain Crewe Alexandra.
Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers head across the Pennines to Wigan Athletic and Salford City respectively.
Harrogate Town visit Lincoln City, while Bradford City travel to League Two rivals Grimsby Town - meaning that they will visit Blundell Park twice in the first month of the campaign - they head there in the league on August 31.
The tie at Leeds the following night sees cult hero Luke Ayling make his first return to LS11 with Boro following his close-season move.
The previous evening, the Blades’ encounter with Wrexham possesses a fair degree of spice.
The pair were involved in two tense and controversial games in the FA Cup in the 2022-23 campaign.
United prevailed following a replay at Bramall Lane, with Wrexham chief Phil Parkinson denying allegations from then Blades captain Billy Sharp that the Red Dragons had been 'disrespectful' in the build-up to the second meeting.
Ex-Bradford City manager Parkinson went onto accuse Sharp of the very same thing after the game.
The draw for round two will take place after Leeds’ tie with Boro.
