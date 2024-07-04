LEEDS UNITED, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United will be in televised action in round one of the Carabao Cup in the middle of August, with dates and times for ties involving all Yorkshire clubs having now been confirmed.

All ties will be played across Tuesday, August 13 and Wednesday, August 14.

Leeds’ home tie with Boro will take place at Elland Road on the Wednesday and will be screened on Sky Sports Football, with an 8pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-four hours earlier, Sheffield United’s encounter with Wrexham will also be shown on the same channel with an 8pm kick-off.

The Carabao Cup. The first round of the competition will be played on Tuesday, August 13 and Wednesday, August 14. Picture: Getty.

Alongside Leeds’ tie, the clash involving two other Yorkshire sides in the Championship will also place on the Wednesday night when Hull City welcome Sheffield Wednesday. The game will be played in midweek because the Owls’ league curtain-raiser against Plymouth Argyle will be staged on the Sunday of the previous weekend.

All the other ties involving White Rose clubs will be played on Tuesday 13th, with a 7.45pm kick-off. The games will be available on the Sky Sports+ option.

Huddersfield Town host Morecambe in Michael Duff’s first match in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium, while Rotherham United entertain Crewe Alexandra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers head across the Pennines to Wigan Athletic and Salford City respectively.

Harrogate Town visit Lincoln City, while Bradford City travel to League Two rivals Grimsby Town - meaning that they will visit Blundell Park twice in the first month of the campaign - they head there in the league on August 31.

The tie at Leeds the following night sees cult hero Luke Ayling make his first return to LS11 with Boro following his close-season move.

The previous evening, the Blades’ encounter with Wrexham possesses a fair degree of spice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair were involved in two tense and controversial games in the FA Cup in the 2022-23 campaign.

United prevailed following a replay at Bramall Lane, with Wrexham chief Phil Parkinson denying allegations from then Blades captain Billy Sharp that the Red Dragons had been 'disrespectful' in the build-up to the second meeting.

Ex-Bradford City manager Parkinson went onto accuse Sharp of the very same thing after the game.