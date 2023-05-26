All Sections
Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi scores for England in FIFA U20 World Cup win and Mateo Joseph registers assist

Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi was among the goalscorers as England under-20s defeated Uruguay under-20s 3-2 at the FIFA U20 World Cup.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th May 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:52 BST

The 19-year-old was given another start for the Three Lions at the tournament, being selected alongside his Leeds teammate Mateo Joseph. There was more Yorkshire representation on the bench, with Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison and Hull City’s Xavier Simons featuring as substitutes.

England were leading 2-1 when Gyabi struck deep into added time, surging into the box and showing off quick feet to evade challenges before steering into the bottom corner. Uruguay responded even deeper into added time, but it was merely a consolation.

His Leeds teammate Joseph registered an assist, sliding the ball into the path of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine before he found the back of the net.

Gyabi was given another start at the tournament. Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty ImagesGyabi was given another start at the tournament. Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images
Gyabi was given another start at the tournament. Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images

England’s final group stage of the competition takes place on Sunday, May 28, against Iraq. By the time the match kicks off, Gyabi and Joseph will have learned their club’s Premier League fate.

