Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi was among the goalscorers as England under-20s defeated Uruguay under-20s 3-2 at the FIFA U20 World Cup.

The 19-year-old was given another start for the Three Lions at the tournament, being selected alongside his Leeds teammate Mateo Joseph. There was more Yorkshire representation on the bench, with Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison and Hull City’s Xavier Simons featuring as substitutes.

England were leading 2-1 when Gyabi struck deep into added time, surging into the box and showing off quick feet to evade challenges before steering into the bottom corner. Uruguay responded even deeper into added time, but it was merely a consolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Leeds teammate Joseph registered an assist, sliding the ball into the path of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine before he found the back of the net.

Gyabi was given another start at the tournament. Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images