Leeds United duo Darko Gyabi and Mateo Joseph, Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison and Hull City’s Xavier Simons have travelled with England under-20s to Argentina for the tournament. All four featured in yesterday’s (May 22) victory over Tunisia.
Gyabi completed 90 minutes in midfield, while Joseph, Jebbison and Simons appeared as substitutes. The only goal of the game was scored by Tottenham Hotspur’s Dane Scarlett.
It was the latest example of Leeds prodigies enjoying success with England, after Archie Gray featured for the under-17s in their win over Netherlands on Sunday (May 21). Both Gyabi and Joseph were handed first-team debuts at Leeds during the 2022/23 campaign, and both impressed on a regular basis for the club’s under-21 side.
Jebbison made 16 appearances as the Blades clinched promotion to the Premier League last season and Simons was given 12 league outings for the Tigers.
After helping the Three Lions kickstart their U20 World Cup campaign with a win, the quartet will be hoping to pick up further caps in the remaining group stage matches against Uruguay and Iraq.