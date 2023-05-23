Young stars from Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City helped England clinch a 1-0 win over Tunisia in the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Gyabi completed 90 minutes in midfield, while Joseph, Jebbison and Simons appeared as substitutes. The only goal of the game was scored by Tottenham Hotspur’s Dane Scarlett.

It was the latest example of Leeds prodigies enjoying success with England, after Archie Gray featured for the under-17s in their win over Netherlands on Sunday (May 21). Both Gyabi and Joseph were handed first-team debuts at Leeds during the 2022/23 campaign, and both impressed on a regular basis for the club’s under-21 side.

Gyabi completed 90 minutes. Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images

Jebbison made 16 appearances as the Blades clinched promotion to the Premier League last season and Simons was given 12 league outings for the Tigers.