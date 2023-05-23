All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Leeds United duo Darko Gyabi and Mateo Joseph, Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison and Hull City's Xavier Simons help England secure FIFA U20 World Cup win

Young stars from Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City helped England clinch a 1-0 win over Tunisia in the FIFA U20 World Cup.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:17 BST

Leeds United duo Darko Gyabi and Mateo Joseph, Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison and Hull City’s Xavier Simons have travelled with England under-20s to Argentina for the tournament. All four featured in yesterday’s (May 22) victory over Tunisia.

Gyabi completed 90 minutes in midfield, while Joseph, Jebbison and Simons appeared as substitutes. The only goal of the game was scored by Tottenham Hotspur’s Dane Scarlett.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was the latest example of Leeds prodigies enjoying success with England, after Archie Gray featured for the under-17s in their win over Netherlands on Sunday (May 21). Both Gyabi and Joseph were handed first-team debuts at Leeds during the 2022/23 campaign, and both impressed on a regular basis for the club’s under-21 side.

Most Popular
Gyabi completed 90 minutes. Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty ImagesGyabi completed 90 minutes. Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images
Gyabi completed 90 minutes. Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images

Jebbison made 16 appearances as the Blades clinched promotion to the Premier League last season and Simons was given 12 league outings for the Tigers.

After helping the Three Lions kickstart their U20 World Cup campaign with a win, the quartet will be hoping to pick up further caps in the remaining group stage matches against Uruguay and Iraq.

Related topics:Daniel JebbisonEnglandSheffield UnitedHull City