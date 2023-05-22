All Sections
Leeds United prodigy Archie Gray completed 90 minutes as England under-17s defeated Netherlands under-17s 4-1.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:58 BST

The midfielder is part of the England squad competing at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship. He featured as a substitute in the opening group stage match against Croatia before being handed a start against the Netherlands yesterday (May 21).

Gray is highly-rated at Elland Road but was hindered by injury for a long stretch earlier on in the season. However, he made a comeback in March and has since been named as a substitute in the Premier League for the first-team on five occasions.

Leeds remain embroiled in a battle for Premier League survival, but Gray has been allowed to link up with England and will be hoping to feature again when they face Switzerland in their final group stage fixture on May 24.

Gray is highly-rated at Elland Road. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesGray is highly-rated at Elland Road. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Gray is highly-rated at Elland Road. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
