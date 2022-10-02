Although only 16 years-old the son of former Leeds striker Andy and grandson of defender Frank marked himself out at the start of pre-season as a player who could have a big first-team impact in 2022-23, with his coach Marsch saying as much.

As a result, Leeds resisted the temptation to loan him out for experience.

Since then things have been very stop-start and he is still to make his senior debut.

FREAK INJURY: Leeds United youngster Archie Gray

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray was stretchered off with an ankle injury on the pre-season tour of Australia and held back by little illnesses and injuries since. His latest was a broken toe suffered not in training or an under-21 game but at home.

"Archie's injury was a really bizarre one," revealed Marsch. "I've heard a little bit conflicting stories from his mother and him but something where he ran into a door or something with his toe. It's something silly like this.

"I was ready to sort of joke around with him about it but the next day I saw him and he was in no joking mood. He was really upset.

"He had no shoes on and he stubbed his toe, hit his big toe on the door, and it wound up putting a little fracture in one of the little joints or whatever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it's not anything too severe, it's just keeps them out for a while.

"He's in a boot now but maybe we should double boot him!"