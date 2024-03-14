He has become a key figure for Los Verdiblancos, making 35 appearances in all competitions and registering four goals. Speaking to El Desmarque, Roca has revealed he could make another temporary switch if Leeds fail to secure promotion from the Championship.

He said: "There is a clause like this year. If Leeds is not in the Premier League I can go out on loan again. Let's see. It depends on whether they go up or not. These are things out of my control.”

Marc Roca left Leeds United on loan last summer. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Although failure to clinch promotion could grease the wheels on another loan move, Roca has insisted he is hoping to see his parent club escape the second tier.

He said: “I sincerely hope they go up, because I wish them the best for all the teams I have been in. I am grateful to them, I wish them the best, it has been my home, and from there we will see."

Although Roca has given Leeds his best wishes, he has hinted that he sees his future in Spain. He has also reportedly bought a house in Seville, suggesting he would like to remain where he is.

