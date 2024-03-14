Leeds United midfielder reveals contract clause that could lead to loan move next season
A host of players departed Elland Road in the summer after Leeds slid out of the Premier League, ending a three-year stay in the top flight. Among them was Roca, who returned to his native Spain to join Real Betis on loan.
He has become a key figure for Los Verdiblancos, making 35 appearances in all competitions and registering four goals. Speaking to El Desmarque, Roca has revealed he could make another temporary switch if Leeds fail to secure promotion from the Championship.
He said: "There is a clause like this year. If Leeds is not in the Premier League I can go out on loan again. Let's see. It depends on whether they go up or not. These are things out of my control.”
Although failure to clinch promotion could grease the wheels on another loan move, Roca has insisted he is hoping to see his parent club escape the second tier.
He said: “I sincerely hope they go up, because I wish them the best for all the teams I have been in. I am grateful to them, I wish them the best, it has been my home, and from there we will see."
Although Roca has given Leeds his best wishes, he has hinted that he sees his future in Spain. He has also reportedly bought a house in Seville, suggesting he would like to remain where he is.
The former Bayern Munich midfielder said: “The reality is that I am happy here. I am happy with my teammates, with the coaching staff, with the club workers... I feel happy here, me and my family. I have given my opinion to my agents so that they can try to do the best."