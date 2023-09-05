Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is said to have been desperate to leave the club for Real Betis.

The 26-year-old was one of many players to depart Leeds following the club’s relegation to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Betis director Ramon Planes, Roca was keen to secure the summer switch.

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is said to have been desperate to leave the club for Real Betis. Image: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

As reported by MARCA, Planes said: “He was desperate, he called every day. He left because of a good contract situation.

"I think he realised he wanted to return [to Spain] and that’s how he told us. I told him: ‘calm down, we’re going to do it’, but Marc is a boy who’s going to give us a lot.

"When the possibility with Manuel [Pellegrini] was seen, he immediately told us yes, that he knew him, the season is very long and he’s going to give us many things.”