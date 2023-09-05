Leeds United midfielder 'was desperate' to seal Elland Road loan exit
The 26-year-old was one of many players to depart Leeds following the club’s relegation to the Premier League.
He returned to his native Spain, joining Real Betis on a season-long loan deal.
According to Betis director Ramon Planes, Roca was keen to secure the summer switch.
As reported by MARCA, Planes said: “He was desperate, he called every day. He left because of a good contract situation.
"I think he realised he wanted to return [to Spain] and that’s how he told us. I told him: ‘calm down, we’re going to do it’, but Marc is a boy who’s going to give us a lot.
"When the possibility with Manuel [Pellegrini] was seen, he immediately told us yes, that he knew him, the season is very long and he’s going to give us many things.”
Roca has completed 90 minutes in three of his new club’s four opening La Liga games. He made 36 appearances for Leeds last season, scoring once.