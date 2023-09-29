Another Leeds United fixture has been selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

The Whites have already featured in front of the Sky cameras more than once this season.

They will be back on TV for their trip to Southampton and have learned of another fixture being moved to accommodate the cameras.

Leeds’ clash with Leicester City will now take place on Friday, November 3, kicking off at 8pm.

The fixture is not the only one to have been moved, with Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers’ meeting now scheduled for 12pm on November 5.

Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End will now clash on November 10 at 8pm, while Sunderland will host Birmingham City at 12:30pm on November 11.