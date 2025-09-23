Leeds United out in front with Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City pushing hard - The Yorkshire Post Team of the Week
In all, no less than seven clubs are included in our latest starting XI – but who is the manager?
Goalkeeper – Michael Cooper (Sheffield United): Brilliant first-half save to thwart Charlton Athletic's Lloyd Jones and was the top Blades performer until being beaten at the death.
Defence – Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough): Put in a captain's performance as Championship pacesetters Boro continued their outstanding start against West Brom.
Bobby Faulkner (Harrogate Town): The Doncaster Rovers loanee stood up tall as the Sulphurites claimed an important win against Shrewsbury.
Ernie Weaver (Sheffield Wednesday): Terrific full league debut at Fratton Park as the Owls hit the heights.
Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds United): Put a Fulham horror moment behind him with an inspired display at Molyneux.
Midfield – Anton Stach (Leeds United): Sublime free-kick crowned a strong showing at Wolves.
Tommy Leigh (Bradford City): Superb while he was on at Cardiff and scored the sweetest of goals for the new table-toppers.
Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday): Glorious goal and was the leader of the band at Pompey.
Antoni Sarcevic (Bradford City): Yes, he should have scored a header, but some of his play was still masterful in the Principality.
Forwards – Oli McBurnie (Hull City): Put gloss on his 250th career appearance with a trademark header against Saints.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United): Showed evidence of just why Leeds landed him, including a cracking header.
Manager/head coach: Henrik Pedersen (Sheffield Wednesday)