Leeds United out in front with Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City pushing hard - The Yorkshire Post Team of the Week

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 17:03 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 17:44 BST
LEEDS UNITED lead the way with three votes in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week and it was also a good week for Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City.

In all, no less than seven clubs are included in our latest starting XI – but who is the manager?

Goalkeeper – Michael Cooper (Sheffield United): Brilliant first-half save to thwart Charlton Athletic's Lloyd Jones and was the top Blades performer until being beaten at the death.

Defence – Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough): Put in a captain's performance as Championship pacesetters Boro continued their outstanding start against West Brom.

Bobby Faulkner (Harrogate Town): The Doncaster Rovers loanee stood up tall as the Sulphurites claimed an important win against Shrewsbury.

Ernie Weaver (Sheffield Wednesday): Terrific full league debut at Fratton Park as the Owls hit the heights.

Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds United): Put a Fulham horror moment behind him with an inspired display at Molyneux.

Midfield – Anton Stach (Leeds United): Sublime free-kick crowned a strong showing at Wolves.

Tommy Leigh (Bradford City): Superb while he was on at Cardiff and scored the sweetest of goals for the new table-toppers.

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday): Glorious goal and was the leader of the band at Pompey.

Antoni Sarcevic (Bradford City): Yes, he should have scored a header, but some of his play was still masterful in the Principality.

Forwards – Oli McBurnie (Hull City): Put gloss on his 250th career appearance with a trademark header against Saints.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United): Showed evidence of just why Leeds landed him, including a cracking header.

Manager/head coach: Henrik Pedersen (Sheffield Wednesday)

