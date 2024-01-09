Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly offered Djed Spence to Genoa following the conclusion of his loan spell at Leeds United.

According to The Athletic, Tottenham have offered Spence to Genoa as part of their efforts to secure the services of Romanian defender Radu Dragusin. Tottenham are said to be close to completing a deal having offered £25m plus add-ons.

If Spence does indeed head to Italy, it will be the third loan switch of his Tottenham career after spells with Rennes and Leeds. Neither stint opened up a path into Tottenham’s side, leaving him likely to leave the club again.

Djed Spence had his loan spell at Leeds United cut short. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Speaking about Spence, Leeds boss Farke said: “It's not for me to speak in public about what was missing or the weaknesses of Djed Spence because as long as I'm in charge I want us as a club to handle such a situation with class and style.

"We say thanks a lot for your service and wish him all the best because he's a cool guy with lots of potential and a good kid with a great heart."