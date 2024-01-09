Leeds United outcast 'offered' to Serie A club as Tottenham Hotspur look to land £25m man Radu Dragusin
Leeds opted to cut the defender’s loan stint short, ending his stay at Elland Road after just seven appearances. He had struggled with injury in West Yorkshire, although Daniel Farke hinted at a culture clash when addressing Spence’s departure.
According to The Athletic, Tottenham have offered Spence to Genoa as part of their efforts to secure the services of Romanian defender Radu Dragusin. Tottenham are said to be close to completing a deal having offered £25m plus add-ons.
If Spence does indeed head to Italy, it will be the third loan switch of his Tottenham career after spells with Rennes and Leeds. Neither stint opened up a path into Tottenham’s side, leaving him likely to leave the club again.
Speaking about Spence, Leeds boss Farke said: “It's not for me to speak in public about what was missing or the weaknesses of Djed Spence because as long as I'm in charge I want us as a club to handle such a situation with class and style.
"We say thanks a lot for your service and wish him all the best because he's a cool guy with lots of potential and a good kid with a great heart."
The 23-year-old was arguably the Championship’s best full-back in the 2021/22 season, when he helped Nottingham Forest seal promotion to the Premier League. He had joined the club from Middlesbrough, having fallen out of favour with Neil Warnock.