Player ratings have been dished out following Leeds United’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

The hosts endured frustration for large spells, piling pressure on Rovers only to find the visitors tough to break down.

Pascal Struijk broke the deadlock from the penalty spot but the lead was short-lived, as Danny Batth struck back a mere two minutes later.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Elland Road.

Illan Meslier - There is an argument to be made that he did not command his box as Blackburn equalised. 5

Jayden Bogle - Aggressive on the front foot and aggressive in his defending. A bright spark before being forced off with an injury. 7

Jayden Bogle impressed for Leeds United before he was forced off with an injury. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Joe Rodon - Took a knock and soldiered on, but did not look as sharp afterwards. 6

Pascal Struijk - Relatively untroubled as Blackburn sat deep. Steady and stroked home the winner from the penalty spot. 7

Sam Byram - Does a job as a right-footed left-back but his tendency to move inwards can stifle Leeds from an attacking perspective. 5

Ao Tanaka - Tidy and tenacious without being particularly surgical with his passing. Steady rather than spectacular. 6

Joe Rothwell - See above. Became more progressive with his passing as the game went on, in fairness. 6

Manor Solomon - Threatened more and more as the game went on and his substitution came as a surprise to many inside Elland Road. 7

Brenden Aaronson - Leeds needed creativity to unlock Blackburn’s rigid structure and he did not provide much of it. 5

Daniel James - Had Blackburn’s defenders back-pedalling with his pace early on, but could not find the end product and faded as the afternoon progressed. Not his best afternoon. 5

Joel Piroe - Anonymous for large periods. Did not really get the chance to show off his killer instinct in front of goal. 5

Substitutes

Max Wober - Added some balance to the backline following his introduction at the interval and threatened going forward too. 6

Ethan Ampadu - Solid defensively but Leeds missed Bogle’s attacking instincts. 6

Wilfried Gnonto - Busy after stepping off the bench. 6

Patrick Bamford - A quiet cameo from the experienced forward. 6