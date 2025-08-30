Leeds United player ratings: An 8/10 and three 5/10s in goalless draw with Newcastle United
While there may not have been goals at Elland Road, there was plenty of action in a back-and-forth Premier League affair.
There are clear areas of improvement for Daniel Farke’s men, but the performance was a considerable improvement on what they served up against Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday.
Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Elland Road.
Starting XI
Lucas Perri - Caused plenty of nerves with his distribution - but kept a clean sheet. 6
Jayden Bogle - Embarked on marauding runs and linked up with those in front of him effectively. 8
Joe Rodon - The most assured of Leeds’ centre-backs. Had a hairy moment early on but was solid for the bulk of the 90 minutes. 7
Pascal Struijk - Guilty of affording Newcastle too much space at times. 6
Gabriel Gudmundsson - A really composed and much-improved performance after struggling at Arsenal. 7
Ilia Gruev - He is not the most mobile midfielder and is sometimes exposed for it, but the Bulgarian hunted and harried throughout. Some neat touches on the ball too. 7
Anton Stach - Energetic in the middle of the park but let himself down with his final ball at times. 6
Sean Longstaff - Crunched into tackles in a relentless display against his boyhood club. 7
Daniel James - Not his day in a game that did not really suit his strengths. Replaced just before the hour mark. 5
Wilfried Gnonto - Prone to the occasional rash decision but vibrant in the final third. Substituted, perhaps harshly, at the same time as James. 7
Lukas Nmecha - Worked the Newcastle backline, made the ball stick, and linked play neatly. 7
Substitutes
Brenden Aaronson - Struggled to make an impact after stepping off the bench. 5
Jack Harrison - Worked hard but could not provide the end product Leeds so badly needed. 5
Dominic Calvert-Lewin - His intelligent movement got him into promising positions, but he did not get the same quality of chances he got in midweek against Sheffield Wednesday. 6
James Justin - N/A.