Leeds United saw their Premier League dream extinguished by Southampton on a heartbreaking afternoon for the Whites at Wembley.

A first-half strike from Adam Armstrong proved decisive, ensuring it was the Saints who made an immediate return to the top flight. On a day Leeds needed inspiration, there was a startling absence of it and few could argue Southampton did not deserve victory.

Leeds’ performance was eerily similar to the one they put in on the final day of the regular season, when Southampton clinched three points at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Leeds United’s 1-0 play-off final defeat to Southampton.

Crysencio Summerville struggled to make an impact for Leeds United. Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Illan Meslier - Leeds needed Meslier to rise to the occasion and the Frenchman was assured between the sticks. 7

Archie Gray - Started strongly and charged up and down the flank, but seemed to run out of steam as the game went on. A shame to see his incredible breakthrough season end in heartbreak. 6

Joe Rodon - Barked orders and won challenges but his distribution left a lot to be desired. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Ampadu - A calming presence for so much of the season, Ampadu was caught ball-watching for Southampton’s opener. Not his usual composed self. 4

Junior Firpo - Bypassed too easily down the flank as he struggled to deal with Southampton’s trickery and pace. 5

Glen Kamara - Plays like he has slippers on and was tidy in possession. However, Leeds needed more progressive passing from the Finland international. 5

Ilia Gruev - Like Kamara, needed to move the ball up the pitch more frequently and perhaps most importantly, with more urgency. Ampadu will shoulder blame for the opener but an argument could be made that Gruev allowed the situation to develop. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crysencio Summerville - Left his dancing feet at home when Leeds needed them more than ever. An underwhelming swansong if he does indeed seek pastures new this summer. 4

Georginio Rutter - There were flashes of his brilliance but they were too fleeting. Huffed and puffed to no avail. 5

Wilfried Gnonto - Not at the pace required when Leeds needed him at his relentless, dizzying best. Replaced by Daniel James in Leeds’ first change of the game. 4

Joel Piroe - A largely anonymous display from the Dutchman, who failed to fill the Patrick Bamford-sized hole in the Leeds attack. 5

Substitutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel James - Unlucky not to equalise with a thunderous strike that rattled the woodwork. 7

Connor Roberts - Battled after coming on and made a crucial interception to thwart Che Adams. 6

Jaidon Anthony - Failed to provide the late spark Leeds needed. 6