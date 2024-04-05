Three Championship fixtures scheduled to take place on the final weekend of April have been selected for coverage, with all three now set for evening kick-offs.

Leeds have featured heavily on Sky Sports this season and their trip to Queens Park Rangers is set to be televised. It will now take place at 8pm on Friday, April 26. The game could potentially be a significant one in Leeds' promotion hunt, while QPR could boost their survival hopes with a shock win over Daniel Farke’s side.