Leeds United, Preston North End, QPR and Leicester City among clubs impacted by latest Sky Sports selections

Leeds United are among the clubs impacted by the latest TV coverage selections.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Apr 2024, 14:24 BST

Three Championship fixtures scheduled to take place on the final weekend of April have been selected for coverage, with all three now set for evening kick-offs.

Leeds have featured heavily on Sky Sports this season and their trip to Queens Park Rangers is set to be televised. It will now take place at 8pm on Friday, April 26. The game could potentially be a significant one in Leeds' promotion hunt, while QPR could boost their survival hopes with a shock win over Daniel Farke’s side.

Hull City’s clash with high-flying Ipswich Town will also take place in front of the cameras, getting underway at 8pm on Saturday, April 27. A win over the Tractor Boys could potentially enhance Hull’s prospects of finishing in the top six. Finally, Preston North End will meet Leicester City at 8pm on Monday, April 29.

Below are the selected fixtures in full and their new timings.

Friday, April 26: Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United - 8pm

Saturday, April 27: Hull City v Ipswich Town - 8pm

Monday, April 29: Preston North End v Leicester City - 8pm

