Leeds United prodigy Finlay Gorman is understood to be the subject of significant interest from Premier League champions Manchester City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:43 BST
Another Leeds United prospect has attracted Premier League interest. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesAnother Leeds United prospect has attracted Premier League interest. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Another Leeds United prospect has attracted Premier League interest. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Manchester City have made contact with Leeds regarding the 15-year-old.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Gorman has been catching the eye at Thorp Arch with a string of impressive displays.

Footage of his exploits for the Whites have circulated on social media, while he has also starred at youth level for England.

He is currently on schoolboy terms at Leeds, although the club are able to offer him a professional deal when he turns 17.

Gorman is the latest in a long line of Leeds prospects to have been linked with a high-profile move while still a teenager.

Historic examples include Michael Woods and Tom Taiwo, who were plucked from Leeds by Chelsea as teenagers.

More recently, the likes of Lewis Cook and Jack Clarke generated interest in their teenage years.

