THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

In this week’s show, The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton once again, starting off in the only place possible – Leeds United’s promotion back to the Premier League.

They also look ahead to Sheffield United’s play-off challenge as they look to join their Yorkshire rivals in the top tier.

What next for Huddersfield Town as their already-fading League One play-off hopes are finally extinguished, while the panel assess Barnsley’s decision to appoint Conor Hourihane on a permanent basis as their head coach.

In League Two, we preview this Saturday’s Yorkshire showdown between Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City – both teams gunning for promotion AND the title.

As ever, there is also time to pick a Team of the Week and a Player of the Week.

As ever, there is also time to pick a Team of the Week and a Player of the Week.