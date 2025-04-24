Leeds United promoted, Sheffield United play-off bound and Yorkshire's League Two title battle - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
In this week’s show, The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton once again, starting off in the only place possible – Leeds United’s promotion back to the Premier League.
They also look ahead to Sheffield United’s play-off challenge as they look to join their Yorkshire rivals in the top tier.
What next for Huddersfield Town as their already-fading League One play-off hopes are finally extinguished, while the panel assess Barnsley’s decision to appoint Conor Hourihane on a permanent basis as their head coach.
In League Two, we preview this Saturday’s Yorkshire showdown between Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City – both teams gunning for promotion AND the title.
As ever, there is also time to pick a Team of the Week and a Player of the Week.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.