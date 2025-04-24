Leeds United promoted, Sheffield United play-off bound and Yorkshire's League Two title battle - The YP FootballTalk Podcast

By YP Sport
Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:14 BST
THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

In this week’s show, The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton once again, starting off in the only place possible – Leeds United’s promotion back to the Premier League.

They also look ahead to Sheffield United’s play-off challenge as they look to join their Yorkshire rivals in the top tier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What next for Huddersfield Town as their already-fading League One play-off hopes are finally extinguished, while the panel assess Barnsley’s decision to appoint Conor Hourihane on a permanent basis as their head coach.

..
.

In League Two, we preview this Saturday’s Yorkshire showdown between Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City – both teams gunning for promotion AND the title.

As ever, there is also time to pick a Team of the Week and a Player of the Week.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Related topics:YorkshireEFLLeague TwoBarnsley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice