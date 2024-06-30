Leeds United reject first approach for Archie Gray as ambitious Premier League club beat Liverpool and Tottenham to the punch
The 18-year-old, outstanding in his first full season at Leeds in 2023-24 which saw him named as the EFL Championship young player of the season, has been the subject of intense speculation in the opening weeks of the summer window.
Brentford, with a history of bringing in leading young players from the EFL, have made the first move, but United - despite being under pressure to sell to adhere to PSR rules - have rebuffed the Bees bid. The coveted teenager was reportedly set for a medical at the London club after a £40m deal was said to have been agreed.
But in a fresh development, Leeds appear to have held firm in rebuffing the offer over the structure of the deal.
A host of top-flight have been linked with the player, including Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea.
Gray was an ever-present for United last term, making 52 appearances in all competitions and representing England at under-21 level.