LEEDS United have officially rejected an offer from Premier League side Brentford for star turn Archie Gray.

The 18-year-old, outstanding in his first full season at Leeds in 2023-24 which saw him named as the EFL Championship young player of the season, has been the subject of intense speculation in the opening weeks of the summer window.

Brentford, with a history of bringing in leading young players from the EFL, have made the first move, but United - despite being under pressure to sell to adhere to PSR rules - have rebuffed the Bees bid. The coveted teenager was reportedly set for a medical at the London club after a £40m deal was said to have been agreed.

But in a fresh development, Leeds appear to have held firm in rebuffing the offer over the structure of the deal.

A host of top-flight have been linked with the player, including Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea.