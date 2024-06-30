Leeds United reject first approach for Archie Gray as ambitious Premier League club beat Liverpool and Tottenham to the punch

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 30th Jun 2024, 11:10 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2024, 11:20 BST
LEEDS United have officially rejected an offer from Premier League side Brentford for star turn Archie Gray.

The 18-year-old, outstanding in his first full season at Leeds in 2023-24 which saw him named as the EFL Championship young player of the season, has been the subject of intense speculation in the opening weeks of the summer window.

Brentford, with a history of bringing in leading young players from the EFL, have made the first move, but United - despite being under pressure to sell to adhere to PSR rules - have rebuffed the Bees bid. The coveted teenager was reportedly set for a medical at the London club after a £40m deal was said to have been agreed.

But in a fresh development, Leeds appear to have held firm in rebuffing the offer over the structure of the deal.

Leeds United's Archie Gray is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)Leeds United's Archie Gray is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)
A host of top-flight have been linked with the player, including Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea.

Gray was an ever-present for United last term, making 52 appearances in all competitions and representing England at under-21 level.

