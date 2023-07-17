All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Leeds United reportedly agree deal to sign former Sheffield United loanee Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea for £7m plus add-ons

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST

That is according to The Athletic, who have claimed Leeds will pay £7m plus add-ons to secure the services of the Wales international. The 22-year-old now appears likely to become the first senior signing made by the club following relegation to the Championship.

Ampadu began his career with Exeter City but was plucked from the Grecians by Chelsea in 2017. He has featured for the Blues on 12 occasions, making the bulk of his professional appearances out on loan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is already familiar with Yorkshire having spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Sheffield United, although he could not prevent the Blades dropping out of the top flight. His three other loan moves away from Chelsea all took him overseas, to RB Leipzig, Venezia and Spezia. He can operate in defence as well as in midfield.

Most Popular
Ampadu joined Chelsea in 2017. Image: Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAmpadu joined Chelsea in 2017. Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Ampadu joined Chelsea in 2017. Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Leeds have not yet made a senior signing during the current window, although have sanctioned numerous departures. Spanish midfielder Marc Roca is the latest to have left, having joined Real Betis on a season-long loan deal.

Related topics:Ethan AmpaduChelseaSheffield UnitedLeedsBlues