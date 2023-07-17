That is according to The Athletic, who have claimed Leeds will pay £7m plus add-ons to secure the services of the Wales international. The 22-year-old now appears likely to become the first senior signing made by the club following relegation to the Championship.

Ampadu began his career with Exeter City but was plucked from the Grecians by Chelsea in 2017. He has featured for the Blues on 12 occasions, making the bulk of his professional appearances out on loan.

He is already familiar with Yorkshire having spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Sheffield United, although he could not prevent the Blades dropping out of the top flight. His three other loan moves away from Chelsea all took him overseas, to RB Leipzig, Venezia and Spezia. He can operate in defence as well as in midfield.

Ampadu joined Chelsea in 2017. Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images