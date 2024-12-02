John Carver has been reunited with his former Leeds United colleague Kevin Blackwell at Lechia Gdansk.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackwell serves as technical director for the Polish club, who secured promotion to the top tier of Polish football last season.

The club have now appointed Carver, who was a first-team coach at Elland Road during Blackwell’s reign, as their new boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has penned a deal running until the end of the current campaign, although there is an option for the contract to be extended by a year.

John Carver worked with Kevin Blackwell at Leeds United. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Carver, who has also been a coach for the likes of Sheffield United, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion, has been part of the Scotland national team set-up since 2020.

His new employers have confirmed he will still link up with Scotland for the next international break.

A statement issued by the club read: “Lechia has reached an agreement with the Scottish Federation for John Carver to start working for Lechia immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the same time, the club and the Federation have agreed that during the international break in March 2025, coach Carver will be present in the Scotland team's staff for the play-off double-header with Greece.

“The new coach met with the Lechia team and staff after the match with GKS Katowice. He will officially start working with the White and Green team on Monday, December 2.”