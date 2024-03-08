As the end of the season draws closer, games arguably become even more appealing to broadcasters as the stakes are upped dramatically. The second tier is a particularly attractive product at the moment, with tense battles being played out at the top and bottom.

Leicester City sit top of the Championship but Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all vying for automatic promotion too.

Down at the bottom, Rotherham are sinking without a trace but Sheffield Wednesday are enjoying a resurgence that could see them avoid the drop in stunning fashion.

Rotherham kick off the latest round of TV selected fixtures, with their meeting with Plymouth Argyle now set for 8pm on Friday, April 5. Bitter rivals Norwich City and Ipswich Town will then lock horns at 12:30pm on Saturday, April 6.

Leeds will host Sunderland on Tuesday, April 9 for an 8pm kick-off, 15 minutes after kick-off in the televised clash between Millwall and Leicester. Finally, Swansea City and Stoke City will meet at 8pm on Wednesday, April 10.

Below are the selected fixtures in full.

Friday, April 5: Rotherham United v Plymouth Argyle, 8pm

Saturday, April 6: Norwich City v Ipswich Town, 12:30pm

Tuesday, April 9: Leeds United v Sunderland, 8pm

Tuesday, April 9: Millwall v Leicester City, 7:45pm