Leeds United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough lead the way in latest Team of the Week

NO LESS than SEVEN clubs are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with Leeds United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough leading the way.

By Leon Wobschall
Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:45 am
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:14 pm

Our latest line-up is in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday) - Produced a clutch of decent second-half saves on a difficult afternoon for Wednesday in Kent. Comfortably one of the Owls' better performers.

Defence

Luke Ayling (Leeds United) - Impossible to leave him out after his barnstorming and dramatic late intervention at Wolves to provide a huge moment in United's season.

Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) - Solid and accomplished performance against world-class opponents and produced a key goalline clearance in the first half against Chelsea.

Sol Bamba (Middlesbrough) - The veteran was pressed into service at the break with a mission to take care of Romelu Lukaku and did just that.

SELECTED: Leeds United pair of Rodrigo, left, and Luke Ayling, right, are in the latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week. Picture: Getty Images.

Matty Foulds (Bradford City) - One of City's better performers on another day to forget on home soil.

Midfield

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) - Chelsea did their homework on him, but was still Boro's biggest threat going forward. Having a storming season.

Sander Berge (Sheffield United) - Delivered a big second-half contribution to swing the game in the direction of the Blades against Barnsley on derby day. Showed alertness to put United ahead and will be a key player if they are to be successful in their play-off mission.

KEY MAN: Morgan Gibbs-White scored Sheffield United's second goal in their win over Barnsley. Picture: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

Rodrigo (Leeds United) - Came up with another key goal-scoring contribution and looks like he has his mojo back in the nick of time.

Attackers

Calum Kavanagh (Harrogate Town) - The loanee had a day to savour after scoring a dramatic first-ever senior professional goal to earn Town a point against Walsall.

Carlton Morris (Barnsley) - Another performance of heart and leadership for Barnsley, but the supporting cast was a fair way behind.

Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) - A class act and came to the party in the second half to ensure United signed off for the international break with a much-needed three points. Coolly-taken second goal.

Manager/head coach: Jesse Marsch (Leeds United).

