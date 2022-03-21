Leeds United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough lead the way in latest Team of the Week

Our latest line-up is in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday) - Produced a clutch of decent second-half saves on a difficult afternoon for Wednesday in Kent. Comfortably one of the Owls' better performers.

Defence

Luke Ayling (Leeds United) - Impossible to leave him out after his barnstorming and dramatic late intervention at Wolves to provide a huge moment in United's season.

Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) - Solid and accomplished performance against world-class opponents and produced a key goalline clearance in the first half against Chelsea.

Sol Bamba (Middlesbrough) - The veteran was pressed into service at the break with a mission to take care of Romelu Lukaku and did just that.

SELECTED: Leeds United pair of Rodrigo, left, and Luke Ayling, right, are in the latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week. Picture: Getty Images.

Matty Foulds (Bradford City) - One of City's better performers on another day to forget on home soil.

Midfield

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) - Chelsea did their homework on him, but was still Boro's biggest threat going forward. Having a storming season.

Sander Berge (Sheffield United) - Delivered a big second-half contribution to swing the game in the direction of the Blades against Barnsley on derby day. Showed alertness to put United ahead and will be a key player if they are to be successful in their play-off mission.

KEY MAN: Morgan Gibbs-White scored Sheffield United's second goal in their win over Barnsley. Picture: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

Rodrigo (Leeds United) - Came up with another key goal-scoring contribution and looks like he has his mojo back in the nick of time.

Attackers

Calum Kavanagh (Harrogate Town) - The loanee had a day to savour after scoring a dramatic first-ever senior professional goal to earn Town a point against Walsall.

Carlton Morris (Barnsley) - Another performance of heart and leadership for Barnsley, but the supporting cast was a fair way behind.

Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) - A class act and came to the party in the second half to ensure United signed off for the international break with a much-needed three points. Coolly-taken second goal.