THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

With Leeds United having edged out hosts Middlesbrough in midweek – returning to the top of the Championship table, while harming their rivals’ play-off chances – The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall ponder where the respective promotion hopes of both clubs lie.

Two 1-0 defeats for Sheffield United are not what the doctor ordered but the Blades very much remain in the three-horse race for the two automatic promotion spots, with just five games remaining. Can they recover in order to edge out rivals Leeds or Burnley?

And what next for Sheffield Wednesday both on and off the pitch, with hopes of a late play-off push all but gone and stories of players not being paid surfacing in recent days. Is a change of ownership the only way the Owls can take things to the next level?

Huddersfield Town’s hopes of getting back into play-off contention in League Two suffered a further blow with defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers, leaving them four points off sixth spot with five games to play.

