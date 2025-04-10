Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and the race for the Premier League - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
With Leeds United having edged out hosts Middlesbrough in midweek – returning to the top of the Championship table, while harming their rivals’ play-off chances – The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall ponder where the respective promotion hopes of both clubs lie.
Two 1-0 defeats for Sheffield United are not what the doctor ordered but the Blades very much remain in the three-horse race for the two automatic promotion spots, with just five games remaining. Can they recover in order to edge out rivals Leeds or Burnley?
And what next for Sheffield Wednesday both on and off the pitch, with hopes of a late play-off push all but gone and stories of players not being paid surfacing in recent days. Is a change of ownership the only way the Owls can take things to the next level?
Huddersfield Town’s hopes of getting back into play-off contention in League Two suffered a further blow with defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers, leaving them four points off sixth spot with five games to play.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.
