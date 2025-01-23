Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and the battle to escape the Championship - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to look back on the Yorkshire derby between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesdat at Elland Road, as well as cast an eye over their January Transfer Window activity so far and what is maybe still required.
They also assess Sheffield United’s automatic promotion chances after another positive week in the Championship and look at the business done so far by Hull City as Ruben Selles looks to plot a route away from trouble at the bottom of the second tier. And we have the latest Player of the Week and Team of the Week.
