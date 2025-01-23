THE go-to football show that regularly features all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to look back on the Yorkshire derby between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesdat at Elland Road, as well as cast an eye over their January Transfer Window activity so far and what is maybe still required.

They also assess Sheffield United’s automatic promotion chances after another positive week in the Championship and look at the business done so far by Hull City as Ruben Selles looks to plot a route away from trouble at the bottom of the second tier. And we have the latest Player of the Week and Team of the Week.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.