Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town - Yorkshire's Team of the Week
Here’s the side in a 5-2-3 line-up, with six clubs represented. And who is the manager?
Goalkeeper – James Belshaw (Harrogate Town): Held firm to help the Sulphurities register a key survival win against in-form Swindon.
Defence – Jayden Bogle (Leeds United): United’s player of the winter excelled yet again versus Sunderland.
Paul Huntington (Bradford City): Showed all his experience after City went down to 10 men early to help visitors chisel out an important point at Newport.
Jasper Moon (Harrogate Town): The former Barnsley player is having a good season and showed his importance at both ends, including a milestone winner.
Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United): Another centre-half in goalscoring form and his ecstasy was there for all to see at Kenilworth Road.
Pascal Struijk (Leeds United): A night he will simply never forget at Elland Road. The goal hero. Not once, but twice.
Midfield – Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday): Helped Wednesday tick for the umpteenth time in his Hillsborough career.
Joe Rothwell (Leeds United): Stirring bench cameo from the class act.
Forwards – Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday): Caused plenty of issues for the Sky Blues and unlucky to be on the losing side.
Callum Marshall (Huddersfield Town): Never gave Barnsley’s backline a moment’s peace and was at the heart of Town’s second-half renaissance at Oakwell.
Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield Town): Backed up his encouraging debut with another lively performance in the blue and white.
Manager/head coach: Michael Duff (Huddersfield Town)
