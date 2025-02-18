LEEDS UNITED take pride of place with three nominations, including two for stellar contributions from the bench in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week.

Here’s the side in a 5-2-3 line-up, with six clubs represented. And who is the manager?

Goalkeeper – James Belshaw (Harrogate Town): Held firm to help the Sulphurities register a key survival win against in-form Swindon.

Defence – Jayden Bogle (Leeds United): United’s player of the winter excelled yet again versus Sunderland.

YOU'RE IN: Barry Bannan, Pascal Struijk and Callum Marshall all make this week's Yorkshire starting line-up.

Paul Huntington (Bradford City): Showed all his experience after City went down to 10 men early to help visitors chisel out an important point at Newport.

Jasper Moon (Harrogate Town): The former Barnsley player is having a good season and showed his importance at both ends, including a milestone winner.

Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United): Another centre-half in goalscoring form and his ecstasy was there for all to see at Kenilworth Road.

Pascal Struijk (Leeds United): A night he will simply never forget at Elland Road. The goal hero. Not once, but twice.

Midfield – Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday): Helped Wednesday tick for the umpteenth time in his Hillsborough career.

Joe Rothwell (Leeds United): Stirring bench cameo from the class act.

Forwards – Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday): Caused plenty of issues for the Sky Blues and unlucky to be on the losing side.

Callum Marshall (Huddersfield Town): Never gave Barnsley’s backline a moment’s peace and was at the heart of Town’s second-half renaissance at Oakwell.

Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield Town): Backed up his encouraging debut with another lively performance in the blue and white.