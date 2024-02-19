Here’s who made the cut. In a 4-3-3 formation. And who is the boss?

Goalkeeper – Sam Walker (Bradford City): Continued where he left off on the previous Saturday with another solid and unflappable performance. Four clean sheets in a row now. Eye-catching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence – Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough): Showed all his experience, nous and leadership as Boro claimed a brilliant result at leaders Leicester. Kept dangerman Mavididi quiet.

.

Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers): A tough season for the Lancastrian for sure, but he was back to his commanding best at Blundell Park.

Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United): Wonderfully consistent and produced another on-message display at Home Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Greaves (Hull City): Had a dream day to mark his 200th appearance for his hometown club. Scored two goals, including a dramatic winner at Huddersfield. What an occasion for him.

Midfield – Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday): At the hub of operations and back to his best. A sublime assist for Wednesday’s second at Millwall.

Lewis O’Brien (Middlesbrough): Relentless, non-stop and produced the type of performance that Boro had in mind when they signed him on loan from Forest. Assist for the visitors’ opener.

Adam Phillips (Barnsley): Has a penchant for goals, but this time it was two assists that Barnsley were grateful for at Fleetwood. Two huge moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forwards – Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday): An assist and a goal and came up with two moments that mattered en route to three precious survival points for the Owls.

Willy Gnonto (Leeds United): Has his mojo back and scored a memorable goal in Devon - to follow up his cup strike at Argyle.

Hakeeb Adelakun (Doncaster Rovers): Showed what he brings to the table with a hat-trick of assists against Grimsby. Memorable occasion.