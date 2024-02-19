Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough lead the way - The YP's Team of the Week
Here’s who made the cut. In a 4-3-3 formation. And who is the boss?
Goalkeeper – Sam Walker (Bradford City): Continued where he left off on the previous Saturday with another solid and unflappable performance. Four clean sheets in a row now. Eye-catching.
Defence – Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough): Showed all his experience, nous and leadership as Boro claimed a brilliant result at leaders Leicester. Kept dangerman Mavididi quiet.
Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers): A tough season for the Lancastrian for sure, but he was back to his commanding best at Blundell Park.
Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United): Wonderfully consistent and produced another on-message display at Home Park.
Jacob Greaves (Hull City): Had a dream day to mark his 200th appearance for his hometown club. Scored two goals, including a dramatic winner at Huddersfield. What an occasion for him.
Midfield – Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday): At the hub of operations and back to his best. A sublime assist for Wednesday’s second at Millwall.
Lewis O’Brien (Middlesbrough): Relentless, non-stop and produced the type of performance that Boro had in mind when they signed him on loan from Forest. Assist for the visitors’ opener.
Adam Phillips (Barnsley): Has a penchant for goals, but this time it was two assists that Barnsley were grateful for at Fleetwood. Two huge moments.
Forwards – Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday): An assist and a goal and came up with two moments that mattered en route to three precious survival points for the Owls.
Willy Gnonto (Leeds United): Has his mojo back and scored a memorable goal in Devon - to follow up his cup strike at Argyle.
Hakeeb Adelakun (Doncaster Rovers): Showed what he brings to the table with a hat-trick of assists against Grimsby. Memorable occasion.
Manager/head coach: Grant McCann (Doncaster Rovers).