All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United - Yorkshire's Good, the Bad and the Ugly ...

IT was another mixed bag of a week for Yorkshire’s leading football teams.
By Stuart Rayner
Published 28th Nov 2023, 14:07 GMT

We have sifted through events on and off the pitch to bring you the highs and the lows from across the past few days ...

The Good ...

  • Graham Alexander's first wins as Bradford City manager - 5-1 against Barnsley in the Football League Trophy and much more importantly 1-0 versus Accrington Stanley in League Two.
  • Huddersfield Town rolling their sleeves up to take a point off Southampton despite their injury problems before and during the game against the Championship promotion contenders.
  • Some of the football Leeds United played in the first half of their Championship game against Rotherham United was a joy to watch, which only made what happened next harder for them to take...
  • The spirit showed by caretaker manager Wayne Carlisle's Millers to fight their way back for a 1-1 draw despite Leeds having 74 per cent of the possession in the Friday night Yorkshire derby.
  • Joe Ironside into double-figure goals for the season after he and Mo Faal were on the mark again at Crewe Alexandra. Unfortunately, it was not enough for a League Two point.
MIXED BAG: Hull City's Liam Rosenior (left), Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl and Huddersfield Town's Darren Moore.MIXED BAG: Hull City's Liam Rosenior (left), Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl and Huddersfield Town's Darren Moore.
MIXED BAG: Hull City's Liam Rosenior (left), Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl and Huddersfield Town's Darren Moore.
Most Popular

The Bad ...

  • A desperately flat performance from Sheffield United, who should have gone into their home match against relegation rivals Bournemouth with a spring in their step but were flat-footed throughout a 3-0 pasting.
  • Sheffield Wednesday allowing Wayne Rooney to record his first win as Birmingham City manager. Now the former England manager has made a better start than Danny Rohl, who has only three points from his opening six games, to Rooney's four.
  • Hull and Middlesbrough gifting Swansea City and Bristol City two-goal leads in the first half of their games. Both fought back to equalise, but Boro lost 3-2, Hull had to settle for the point.
  • Neither Barnsley nor Harrogate Town getting the points their managers said they deserved, leaving Bradford as Yorkshire's only weekend winners of the week.

... and the Ugly ...

  • Allegations of racism in the stands during the Sheffield United v Bournemouth game. This is the 21st century for goodness sake - stay away from football you clueless cretins.
Related topics:Yorkshire