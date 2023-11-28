Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United - Yorkshire's Good, the Bad and the Ugly ...
IT was another mixed bag of a week for Yorkshire’s leading football teams.
We have sifted through events on and off the pitch to bring you the highs and the lows from across the past few days ...
The Good ...
- Graham Alexander's first wins as Bradford City manager - 5-1 against Barnsley in the Football League Trophy and much more importantly 1-0 versus Accrington Stanley in League Two.
- Huddersfield Town rolling their sleeves up to take a point off Southampton despite their injury problems before and during the game against the Championship promotion contenders.
- Some of the football Leeds United played in the first half of their Championship game against Rotherham United was a joy to watch, which only made what happened next harder for them to take...
- The spirit showed by caretaker manager Wayne Carlisle's Millers to fight their way back for a 1-1 draw despite Leeds having 74 per cent of the possession in the Friday night Yorkshire derby.
- Joe Ironside into double-figure goals for the season after he and Mo Faal were on the mark again at Crewe Alexandra. Unfortunately, it was not enough for a League Two point.
The Bad ...
- A desperately flat performance from Sheffield United, who should have gone into their home match against relegation rivals Bournemouth with a spring in their step but were flat-footed throughout a 3-0 pasting.
- Sheffield Wednesday allowing Wayne Rooney to record his first win as Birmingham City manager. Now the former England manager has made a better start than Danny Rohl, who has only three points from his opening six games, to Rooney's four.
- Hull and Middlesbrough gifting Swansea City and Bristol City two-goal leads in the first half of their games. Both fought back to equalise, but Boro lost 3-2, Hull had to settle for the point.
- Neither Barnsley nor Harrogate Town getting the points their managers said they deserved, leaving Bradford as Yorkshire's only weekend winners of the week.
... and the Ugly ...
- Allegations of racism in the stands during the Sheffield United v Bournemouth game. This is the 21st century for goodness sake - stay away from football you clueless cretins.