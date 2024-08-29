THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

As we near the end of the first month of action in the EFL, football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall assess the story so far for a number of our teams, starting with Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday, whose meeting last weekend produced a comfortable win for the Whites.

They also turn their attention to a tough start to the season for Hull City under Tim Walter, contrasted by the 100 per cent start to life in League One for Huddersfield Town under Michael Duff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers enjoyed a big night out at Goodison Park where they lost 3-0 to Everton in the second round of the Carabao Cup, but they have bigger fish to fry, according to our panel, as do Barnsley one level up, who enjoyed a 1-0 derby win over Sheffield United on the same night.

.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.