Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and the story so far - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
As we near the end of the first month of action in the EFL, football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall assess the story so far for a number of our teams, starting with Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday, whose meeting last weekend produced a comfortable win for the Whites.
They also turn their attention to a tough start to the season for Hull City under Tim Walter, contrasted by the 100 per cent start to life in League One for Huddersfield Town under Michael Duff.
Doncaster Rovers enjoyed a big night out at Goodison Park where they lost 3-0 to Everton in the second round of the Carabao Cup, but they have bigger fish to fry, according to our panel, as do Barnsley one level up, who enjoyed a 1-0 derby win over Sheffield United on the same night.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
