Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough lead the way in the latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week

Our latest line-up comes in a 4-3-3 formation...agree with our picks?

Goalkeeper

Matt Ingram (Hull City) - Kept the score down against Huddersfield and unfortunate to be on the losing side on Friday. Vindicated Shota Arveladze's decision to plump for him ahead of Nathan Baxter.

Defence

Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) - Strong at the back and looked after Posh attacker Sammie Szmodics well as Boro enjoyed a field day at London Road.

Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough) - The Northern Ireland international produced a masterful performance in the Fens and made one key goalline clearance after an error from Joe Lumley. Key to the Boro cause.

Liam Cooper (Leeds United) - Won his fair share on the deck and in the air and was authoritative against the Saints, with the United captain busy making up for lost time following his injury. A leader.

LAST-GASP WINNER: Lee Gregory scored a late goal for Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday to keep their play-off bid on track. Picture: PA Wire.

Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) - A big figure in the dressing room and out of the pitch and was in the right place at the right time to settle Friday's derby. Salt-of-the-earth player and professional.

Midfield

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) - The heartbeat for the umpeenth time for Wednesday and his passing and vision came to the fore as the Owls secured a priceless victory in the nick of time against Wimbledon.

Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) - Has found his home in central midfield under Chris Wilder and put Boro on their way to an away-day bonanza with a super opener at Peterborough.

KEY MOMENT: Harry Toffolo scored the only goal of the game as Huddersfield beat Hull. Picture: PA Wire.

Ben Wiles (Rotherham United) - Lit up Wembley with a brilliant goal to crown his first appearance there and had his manager waxing lyrical after the game. "I'll fight anyone who says that Ben Wiles was not the best player on the pitch", Millers chief Paul Warne declared.

Attackers

Rodrigo (Leeds United) - Has his mojo back and produced a classy contribution with some lovely moments against Southampton.

Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) - His graft was again rewarded as he netted a winner at the death for Wednesday - a big moment in their campaign. A worker with an outstanding attitude and a goal contributor - he is now in double figures for the season.

CAPTAIN: Liam Cooper played a key role as Leeds moved their unbeaten run to three games. Picture: Getty Images.

Carlton Morris (Barnsley) - Netted a fine opener for Barnsley against relegation rivals Reading and despite getting injured, he soldiered on. Pity the support offered him was pretty pitiful.

Manager/head coach: Paul Warne (Rotherham United).