It was a campaign of mixed fortunes for the division’s five Yorkshire clubs, as some fanbases were given more to cheer about than others.

Leeds roared back from their Wembley heartbreak last year to clinch the Championship title, giving their supporters some memorable moments along the way.

Sheffield United experienced the same heartache Leeds had a year prior, losing to Sunderland in the Championship play-off final.

Sheffield Wednesday avoided being dragged into another relegation battle, but failed to threaten the top six after a dramatic drop-off in the second half of the season.

Like Middlesbrough, the Owls found themselves in mid-table obscurity. Michael Carrick’s side flirted with the play-offs but struggled for consistency and missed out as a result.

Hull, meanwhile, had a disastrous campaign that ended with the Tigers only narrowly avoiding relegation to League One.

While fans were joyous after survival was secured, their precarious position was one the club should never really have fallen into.

Regardless of how each of the clubs fared, all were supported right through to the dying embers of a long and trying season.

Following the end of the 2024/25 campaign, here are the average attendances of every Championship club ranked from lowest to highest.

Data is courtesy of Transfermarkt.