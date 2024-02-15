The pair had a number of duels when both were playing in the Premier League for the Whites and the Toffees respectively. Mina spent five years in the English top flight with Everton, while Bamford had three Premier League campaigns with Leeds.

Speaking to comedian Joe Wilkinson on the ‘My Mate’s A Footballer’ podcast, Bamford revealed what it was like to come up against the intensely physical Mina.

He said: "I know someone I hated playing against. He was a good defender but I wouldn't put him up there as the hardest I've played against but it was horrible. I think [Erling] Haaland played against him and there was a picture after the game, I'm pretty sure Haaland has scored, he had his top off and you could see all the scratches and marks in certain places. I knew, I was like ‘I know exactly who that's from’. It's Yerry Mina, who used to be at Everton.

Patrick Bamford and Yerry Mina clashed in the Premier League when Leeds United faced Everton. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"Every time we play against him, he tries to give you some verbals and just try and put you off your game. But I quite enjoyed it, when he was giving some. But then off the ball, you know like a chicken nip on the back of the arm? He would do that but hard and twist.

"The whole game, you'd come off and you'd be scratched all over your back, all over your chest. Your arms are bruised, it's literally like you've been in a wrestle with a cat.”

Mina left Everton last year, sealing a move to Fiorentina in Serie A. However, his time with I Viola was short-lived and he now plies his trade at Cagliari.

